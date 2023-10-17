Bobby Flay's Cat, Nacho, Has Died

Former Iron Chef Bobby Flay has been pretty vocal about his love of cats, famously telling CBS in 2017 that, "as an only child they were as close to my brothers as I had. I spent countless hours side by side with them, and we kept each other company." As an adult, he refrained from having any cats for 30 years, so it's unsurprising that the cat he finally adopted when he was 49, Nacho, earned a special place in his heart. This made the news all the more devastating when he revealed today in an Instagram post that 9-year-old Nacho has died.

"It is with an absolute broken heart that I report Nacho has passed away peacefully," Flay began his tribute. He wrote lovingly about the joy and magic Nacho brought to him and his life, and their special connection. "Give your pets an extra long hug today and please say a short prayer for Nacho," he finished the post. "They mean so much to all of us." Flay did not mention how Nacho died.

He brought the orange Maine Coon, Nacho Flay, home in 2015. Nacho quickly became Flay's sidekick and even got his own Instagram page, which eventually garnered over 270,000 followers.