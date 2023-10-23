Spiced Rice Krispie Pumpkins Recipe
Rice Krispie treats are a favorite amongst kids and adults alike, but when fall rolls around, plain old Rice Krispie squares just don't cut it anymore. If you're looking for the perfect way to give the iconic sweet the fall treatment, then these spiced Rice Krispie pumpkins are the perfect solution. Not only do these treats look like everyone's favorite autumnal gourd, but they also include cinnamon, nutmeg, and a pinch of cloves for the perfect warming touch reminiscent of our favorite pie spice.
"I love how this recipe infuses fall flavor into Rice Krispie treats," recipe developer Kate Shungu says. "The warm spices pair nicely with the sweet marshmallow, and of course, the pumpkins are cute to boot!" While the pumpkins themselves make up the bulk of the Rice Krispie treat, we also have to highlight the pretzel rod "stem" and Fruit Roll-Up "leaf" which help make these treats look like actual pumpkins as opposed to orange blobs.
Gather the ingredients for spiced Rice Krispie pumpkins
As the name suggests, Rice Krispie (or any other puffed rice) cereal is the star of these treats, though you'll need a few other ingredients to round out these little pumpkins. Mini marshmallows and butter help hold the treats together, whereas cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves add that hint of spice. You'll need pretzel rods to make the pumpkin stems and green Fruit Roll-Ups to make the leaves (any green fruit leather will work here), and you'll also need orange food coloring to give the treats that classic pumpkin hue.
Step 1: Cut the pretzel rods
Cut the pretzel rods into 1-inch pieces.
Step 2: Cut out the leaves
Roll out the green roll-ups, and use a paring knife to cut out a leaf shape. Repeat until you have 20 leaves.
Step 3: Melt the butter and add spices
Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and orange food dye. Whisk to combine.
Step 4: Add the marshmallows
Add the marshmallows and continue cooking until the marshmallows are just melted, stirring occasionally.
Step 5: Stir in the cereal
Remove from the heat and stir in the Rice Krispies cereal.
Step 6: Form the pumpkins
Take ⅓ cup of the mixture and shape into a ball. Then flatten it slightly to create a pumpkin shape. Place on a cutting board or a sheet of wax paper, then repeat with remaining cereal mixture.
Step 7: Adorn the pumpkins
Place a piece of pretzel rod into the top of each pumpkin, and gently tuck a leaf next to the pretzel rod on each pumpkin.
Step 8: Cool and serve
Allow to cool completely and then serve.
When should you serve these spiced Rice Krispie pumpkins?
Though you could technically enjoy pumpkin spice (and pumpkin-shaped) treats year-round, there's no denying that pumpkins are an autumnal symbol through and through. Because of their inherently fall-esque nature, these spiced Rice Krispie pumpkins are best enjoyed during cooler months and around fall holidays like Halloween or Thanksgiving, and the atypical inclusion of spices will surely warm you up on even the chilliest of nights.
Of course, you don't have to wait for a holiday to enjoy these festive little treats. "I love these for a kids' Halloween party, a Halloween potluck at work, or a fun weekend treat for any age," Shungu suggests. And, whether you choose to serve them at a party or just to your own family, Shungu also notes that "A steaming cup of apple cider would be the perfect fall accompaniment." Pumpkins and apple cider — does it get any more fall-themed than that?
How should you store these Rice Krispie pumpkins?
Rice Krispie treats are generally shelf-stable, and after all, you could easily have a box of the name-brand kind sitting in your pantry for months on end. These freshly made Rice Krispie pumpkins won't have quite as long a shelf life, but that doesn't mean that you won't be able to hold onto leftovers. "The pumpkins will last for several days in an airtight container at room temperature," Shungu says, though it's debatable whether or not they'll even last to the point of going stale.
Because these pumpkins keep well at room temperature, that also gives way to make-ahead flexibility. While you could fully assemble these treats the night before a party and serve them the next day, you could also make the pumpkins and store them overnight, then save pretzel and Fruit Roll-Up garnishes for the day of to ensure optimal aesthetics and freshness.
- 6 tablespoons butter
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- Pinch of cloves
- 4 drops orange food dye
- 1 (10-ounce) bag mini marshmallows
- 5 cups Rice Krispies (or other crisp rice) cereal
- 4 large pretzel rods
- 3 green-colored Fruit Roll-Ups (or other fruit leather)
|Calories per Serving
|127
|Total Fat
|3.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|9.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|23.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.2 g
|Total Sugars
|12.3 g
|Sodium
|57.2 mg
|Protein
|0.7 g