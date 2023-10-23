Spiced Rice Krispie Pumpkins Recipe

Rice Krispie treats are a favorite amongst kids and adults alike, but when fall rolls around, plain old Rice Krispie squares just don't cut it anymore. If you're looking for the perfect way to give the iconic sweet the fall treatment, then these spiced Rice Krispie pumpkins are the perfect solution. Not only do these treats look like everyone's favorite autumnal gourd, but they also include cinnamon, nutmeg, and a pinch of cloves for the perfect warming touch reminiscent of our favorite pie spice.

"I love how this recipe infuses fall flavor into Rice Krispie treats," recipe developer Kate Shungu says. "The warm spices pair nicely with the sweet marshmallow, and of course, the pumpkins are cute to boot!" While the pumpkins themselves make up the bulk of the Rice Krispie treat, we also have to highlight the pretzel rod "stem" and Fruit Roll-Up "leaf" which help make these treats look like actual pumpkins as opposed to orange blobs.