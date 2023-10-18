TikTok's Sheet Pan Pancakes Are More Cake Than Pan

Pancakes are a classic family breakfast. They are loved for their fluffy texture, customizable toppings, and stackable qualities. Who doesn't love the sound of sizzling pancakes lined up on the skillet? Yet it's no surprise that social media has come up with a new — and slightly unconventional — way to make pancakes. A TikTok hack shows that you can make sheet pan pancakes by pouring pancake batter into a sheet pan and baking it in an oven.

Sheet pan pancakes completely eliminate the constant pouring, flipping, and buttering of the skillet that pancakes normally require. That being said, should a sheet pan pancake even be considered a pancake? Sticking the batter in an oven in one giant rectangular pan sounds awfully similar to a cake, as many commenters on TikTok point out. One shared, "That's just a cake mate," while another commented, "A cake. You made a cake. It's called a pancake cos it's made in a pan."

At the end of the day, a giant pancake made in a sheet pan still has the same DNA as regular pancakes, even if it's more cake than pan, and it's a great option for feeding a lot of people at once.