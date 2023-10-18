TikTok's Sheet Pan Pancakes Are More Cake Than Pan
Pancakes are a classic family breakfast. They are loved for their fluffy texture, customizable toppings, and stackable qualities. Who doesn't love the sound of sizzling pancakes lined up on the skillet? Yet it's no surprise that social media has come up with a new — and slightly unconventional — way to make pancakes. A TikTok hack shows that you can make sheet pan pancakes by pouring pancake batter into a sheet pan and baking it in an oven.
Sheet pan pancakes completely eliminate the constant pouring, flipping, and buttering of the skillet that pancakes normally require. That being said, should a sheet pan pancake even be considered a pancake? Sticking the batter in an oven in one giant rectangular pan sounds awfully similar to a cake, as many commenters on TikTok point out. One shared, "That's just a cake mate," while another commented, "A cake. You made a cake. It's called a pancake cos it's made in a pan."
At the end of the day, a giant pancake made in a sheet pan still has the same DNA as regular pancakes, even if it's more cake than pan, and it's a great option for feeding a lot of people at once.
Sheet pan pancakes are great for a crowd
A sheet pan pancake is undeniably easy to make. It is much less work than regular pancakes, which require constant attention on the stove. Simply make the same pancake batter you normally do, grease a sheet pan, and pour the batter in. Using an oven gets the job done quickly — in less than 10 minutes, you'll have a pancake that equates to the size of about 20 small ones. Serve the pancake by cutting it into smaller squares or rectangles.
What topping would you sprinkle on your sheet pan pancake? 😮💨😋🥞 #pancakes #pancakesheetpan #easyrecipe #foodie
The undeniable convenience of an oven, however, sacrifices some of the nicest qualities of a pancake. An oven cooks food by circulating heat from all around, whereas a stove heats from the bottom. Thus, an oven can't sear or fry food like a stove can. Oven-baked pancakes will have a fluffy texture but will lack the crisp edges that hot butter on a stove will give.
Nonetheless, a sheet pan pancake is great for a crowd. It's a fun spin on a classic and is great to serve large groups. Sheet pan pancakes can also have any toppings you please. For instance, swirl some Nutella and peanut butter into the batter and top with banana slices, or add oats and a dash of cinnamon into the batter for an unbeatable combo that will have your guests begging for more, whether for breakfast or dessert.