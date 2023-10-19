Snoop Dogg's Chocolate Chip Cookies Contain One Nutty Ingredient

Snoop Dogg's official cookbook "From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen," has given us many gems, like the rapper's take on potato chip-crusted chicken wings or his own recipe for the two-ingredient cocktail OG Gin and Juice. However, the dessert and baking section of the cookbook also has some solid recipes, such as the Rolls Royce PB-Chocolate Chip Cookies. Now, these should not be confused with peanut butter cookies that have chocolate chips added. Snoop's recipe is more like a chocolate chip cookie with a bit of peanut butter added in for some extra nutty, rich, and delicious flavor.

The recipe, which makes three dozen cookies, only calls for ½ cup of peanut butter, while more peanut butter-forward cookies often call for a cup or more. So while you might get a little extra fat, salt, and flavor depth from the peanut butter, it really isn't the dominant flavor. This places the recipe decidedly in the chocolate chip cookie camp.