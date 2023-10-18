Cake Rusk Is The Crunchy Snack Your Teatime Needs

Even as we get older, the delicious cookie-dunking habits we enjoy as kids have a tendency to stick with us. Instead of cookies and milk, our tastes may shift to a mug of coffee or tea with a few chocolate-laced pieces of biscotti on the side. However, there is another similarly crisp teatime snack that deserves to share the spotlight — sweet-tasting cake rusk.

Much like biscotti, cake rusk is twice-baked, but made out of cake instead of biscuit dough. Baking it twice not only gives it the right amount of crunch when dipped into coffee or tea, but also increases its shelf life. Cake rusk adds a hint of sweetness to your morning brew and melts in your mouth after you give it a dunk. These log-shaped morsels are a staple food usually eaten at afternoon tea in South Asian homes, but you can find them sold in U.S. stores. It's also not uncommon to prepare cake rusk at home since what you find in stores can often be on the stale side. Similar to a crunchy dehydrated cake, there are only a few basic ingredients to make your own version. Having cake rusk on hand will level up your next coffee break or tea-sipping experience.