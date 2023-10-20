Mistakes Everyone Makes When Buying Sausage

All sausages may seem the same when you're staring at the deli case, but is that really true? Perusing all of those packages of sausage in your local supermarket can prove to be a seriously salivating experience, to be sure. Still, a recent examination of some key brand labels has gotten us thinking that we might be doing things backward, at least when it comes to selecting the right kind of sausage to get our savory fix.

Now, we know you aren't likely to put down your favorite sausage brand simply because of what you read here, and honestly, you don't have to. But there is power in staying informed about the types of sausages you choose. From ways to decipher good sausages from bad, to methods you can learn for using them in new ways at home, we're here to disclose the information you need to turn yourself into a true sausage-buying pro.

Join us as we slice into the savory details of 11 of the most common mistakes people make when buying sausage and how you can avoid them in order to achieve sausage glory.