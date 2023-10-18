Why, Exactly, Did TikTok Completely Encrust A Steak In Salt?

How much salt is too much when cooking a quality steak? A viral TikTok video has some people online feeling a bit, well, salty, but there's more than just social media savvy going on here.

In the video from Jack Mancuso, who goes by chefcuso on the platform, he mixes a hefty amount of ordinary salt with egg whites until it reaches a clay-like texture, which he cakes in a thick, solid layer around all sides of a large, already seasoned steak, including the bottom. It's then smoked before the now-solid salt crust is removed and the steak is seared.

As might be expected from social media commenters, the responses were often somewhat biting. One asked if Mancuso would "like some steak with your seasoning," while another called it "high blood pressure in a steak." Others went as far as to accuse him of "ruining" the meat with the amount of salt.

While this might sound like a made-for-viral gimmick perfect for social media, baking a steak in salt is actually a technique that dates back thousands of years. It offers a variety of benefits for improved cooking and flavor, which is why the best steak restaurants coat their prime rib in rock salt before cooking. The main benefit comes when the salt forms a hard crust that seals in moisture and more evenly conducts heat into the meat.