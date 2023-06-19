Why The Best Steak Restaurants Cover Prime Rib In Rock Salt

If you've ever eaten at a high-end steakhouse, it's obvious the care that the restaurant's skilled chefs put into even relatively straightforward dishes like prime rib. But creating those incredible flavors and textures often requires a few culinary tricks — one of which only needs some common rock salt.

This simple, effective technique is practiced every day at San Francisco's House of Prime Rib, where it's used to produce 1,200 orders of prime rib daily. After the ribs are dry-aged to develop the characteristically beefy flavor, they're immediately buried in the rock salt. For those who aren't familiar, the difference between rock and sea salt is primarily the coarser texture and less complex flavor of rock salt, which is mined instead of created from seawater. After being covered in rock salt, the prime ribs are put directly in the oven and baked while surrounded by the salt.

Proponents say this accomplishes three key goals for a perfect prime rib. First, it seals in moisture, avoiding those bland, dry prime ribs many people have encountered at less-conscientious restaurants. Additionally, the salt conducts heat more evenly, allowing the hefty cut to cook through in the center without being overdone outside. Finally, it infuses flavor into the beef, further amping up your steakhouse experience.