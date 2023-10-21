Campbell's Soup Flavors Ranked, Worst To Best

When it comes to indulging in a steaming bowl of hot soup to warm your belly, there are some household staples that people often turn to, like chicken noodle or potato. But can you picture the average person perusing through their pantry for a can of split pea soup? This Campbell's soup offers a unique flavor experience that may appeal to some, but its niche appeal means many may not appreciate its charm. It is an acquired taste for even the most staunch soup lovers.

This soup is truly one of a kind, but unfortunately, not for the right reasons. The smell of the soup after you heat it up is an omen foretelling a mouthful of trouble. A peculiar, overwhelming chemical smell wafts from the bowl, likely from the natural smoke flavor that the soup offers unsuspecting eaters. The natural smoke flavor packs a debilitating punch, making this soup difficult to consume unless you have a powerful affinity for smokiness — it leaves a bitter aftertaste in the mouth.

There is such a thing as too much of a good thing, even for the hungry folks who enjoy this particular flavor. The texture also doesn't do this soup any favors, with a sludginess that is less like a ready-to-eat soup and more like the base you combine with other essential cooking ingredients. This is a soup you won't regret passing over in the grocery aisle.