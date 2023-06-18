The Simple Ingredient That Jazzes Up Canned Split Pea Soup
Canned split pea soup is an affordable and nutritious way to enjoy a hot, satisfying lunch or dinner in just minutes. But despite these advantages, it's hard to argue that it's one of the more exciting meals out there. Still, there's no reason soup has to be boring. There are a few easy ways to spice up your pea soup, figuratively and literally.
Those looking for a more substantial meal should add the richness and protein boost of ham. The salty, savory pork product has been a longtime partner for pea soup, partly because the flavor pairs so well with the sweeter, vegetal flavor of peas. There's also a textural benefit to the combo, with meaty, chewy chunks of ham providing some variation to the classic smooth creaminess of the soup. Cured or smoked ham also offers the advantage of being relatively long-lasting compared to other meat, making it easier to stash away in the fridge to be ready for a future meal.
While there are many different types of ham out there, there's no wrong choice for jazzing up your next pea soup meal. The easiest options are cooked ham steaks or pre-diced commercially made ham. The soup is also an excellent use for pieces clinging to the bone of a leftover bone-in ham. In a pinch, you can even use deli ham chopped into squares or sliced into strips. Ham hocks from a butcher or grocery store are sometimes used, though more commonly when making pea soup from scratch.
Simple, flavorful, and filling
No matter which you choose, it's vital that the ham is fully cooked before it hits your soup, as it'll only be warmed when you drop it in. This shouldn't be a problem for leftover ham or prepared store-bought varieties. You can still sautée it to provide a bit of extra flavor from browning and heat it to ensure the cold ham doesn't cool down your soup too quickly. Ideally, you should add your ham to the canned soup as soon as you begin to heat it up to allow the flavors to meld as much as possible.
Extra-hungry soup lovers can further amp up their canned pea soup meal by pairing it with a sandwich that complements the creamy vegetable flavors. Piggybacking on the ham in your soup, a sliced ham sandwich is an excellent complement. The same goes for grilled cheese or even a combination of the two classic sandwiches.
While canned soup certainly has its benefits, for many, there's nothing like the homemade version. Fortunately, making your own split pea soup is fast, affordable, and easy enough for even beginner cooks.