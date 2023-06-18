The Simple Ingredient That Jazzes Up Canned Split Pea Soup

Canned split pea soup is an affordable and nutritious way to enjoy a hot, satisfying lunch or dinner in just minutes. But despite these advantages, it's hard to argue that it's one of the more exciting meals out there. Still, there's no reason soup has to be boring. There are a few easy ways to spice up your pea soup, figuratively and literally.

Those looking for a more substantial meal should add the richness and protein boost of ham. The salty, savory pork product has been a longtime partner for pea soup, partly because the flavor pairs so well with the sweeter, vegetal flavor of peas. There's also a textural benefit to the combo, with meaty, chewy chunks of ham providing some variation to the classic smooth creaminess of the soup. Cured or smoked ham also offers the advantage of being relatively long-lasting compared to other meat, making it easier to stash away in the fridge to be ready for a future meal.

While there are many different types of ham out there, there's no wrong choice for jazzing up your next pea soup meal. The easiest options are cooked ham steaks or pre-diced commercially made ham. The soup is also an excellent use for pieces clinging to the bone of a leftover bone-in ham. In a pinch, you can even use deli ham chopped into squares or sliced into strips. Ham hocks from a butcher or grocery store are sometimes used, though more commonly when making pea soup from scratch.