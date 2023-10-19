High And Low Baking Is The Method That Prevents A Curdled Pie Filling

When you get a homemade pie right, it can be a rewarding and delicious experience for everyone. Unfortunately, custard-filled pies can be finicky once you pop them in the oven. Pumpkin pie is an American staple and perhaps the most popular custard pie out there, but when Thanksgiving comes around and it's time to actually bake one, you may end up with a curdled filling if you don't switch your oven from high to low heat.

Low and slow is always the best baking technique when making pies, but even if it sounds contradictory, many recipes instruct you to briefly bake your dessert at high temperatures first. For example, try heating your oven to around 400 degrees Fahrenheit, baking your pie for about 10 minutes so your crust can firmly set, then lowering the temp to 300 for the pie's remaining bake time.

Some bakers choose to put an already-filled pie into the oven before switching from high to low heat. Others, however, don't want to risk the common pie-making mistake of curdling the custard filling and will instead blind-bake the crust before lowering the oven temperature and, finally, adding the pie's filling. Either way, this method is all about ensuring the eggs in your custard give your pie the proper consistency.