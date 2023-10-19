Thumbprint Cookies Don't Need To Be Filled With Only Jam

Similar to a blossom cookie, which is made by pressing a Hershey's Kiss into the center of a peanut butter cookie, the center of a thumbprint cookie can also be filled with chocolate. Melting chocolate chips in a saucepan and combining them with heavy cream creates a thick chocolate mixture called ganache, which can be poured into the indentations and left to set in the fridge. If you're looking for something with a little more texture, Nutella can also be spooned into the indentions and topped with chopped hazelnuts. If caramel is more your speed, homemade or store-bought caramel sauce makes for a sticky, sweet center that can be topped with flaky sea salt.

For a tangy thumbprint cookie, reminiscent of a lemon square, shortbread thumbprint cookies can also be filled with lemon curd and sprinkled with powdered sugar for a treat that is perfect for tea time. While homemade lemon curd can quickly be made with ingredients you likely have lying around your kitchen, you can just as easily buy a jar from the grocery store. While you're there, you might pick up a can of apple or peach pie filling for some cobbler-inspired thumbprint cookies.

Hard candies, like the Starlight mints your grandma kept in her purse, can also be pressed into the center of a chocolate thumbprint cookie for a minty holiday treat. When baked, the hard candy softens, allowing you to swirl the candy into the still-soft dough.