Top Your Cookies With Cereal To Easily Add Some Extra Crunch

When it comes to baking cookies, elevating the most basic recipes to new heights of deliciousness is a form of art. And if you ever feel like having dessert for breakfast — or breakfast for dessert — your dreams are more attainable than you may think. One way to achieve confectionary nirvana is by incorporating cereal into the iconic sweet treats. The combination of crunchy, sugary breakfast cereal with chewy, aromatic cookie dough has the potential to be irresistible.

First, consider the texture variance between the two. Popular crispy cereal brands such Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, and Cap'n Crunch can be sprinkled on top of the cookie dough right before popping the sheet into the oven. The result? A delightful contrast between the cookie's soft interior and the cereal's satisfyingly brittle exterior. Cereals can also be thoroughly folded into the cookie dough to stir up an enticing dance of flavors. For instance, Fruity Pebbles or Froot Loops can quickly transform traditional sugar cookies into rainbow treats, while Cinnamon Toast Crunch has the power to impart snickerdoodles with a blast of warm, comforting spice.