Top Your Cookies With Cereal To Easily Add Some Extra Crunch
When it comes to baking cookies, elevating the most basic recipes to new heights of deliciousness is a form of art. And if you ever feel like having dessert for breakfast — or breakfast for dessert — your dreams are more attainable than you may think. One way to achieve confectionary nirvana is by incorporating cereal into the iconic sweet treats. The combination of crunchy, sugary breakfast cereal with chewy, aromatic cookie dough has the potential to be irresistible.
First, consider the texture variance between the two. Popular crispy cereal brands such Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, and Cap'n Crunch can be sprinkled on top of the cookie dough right before popping the sheet into the oven. The result? A delightful contrast between the cookie's soft interior and the cereal's satisfyingly brittle exterior. Cereals can also be thoroughly folded into the cookie dough to stir up an enticing dance of flavors. For instance, Fruity Pebbles or Froot Loops can quickly transform traditional sugar cookies into rainbow treats, while Cinnamon Toast Crunch has the power to impart snickerdoodles with a blast of warm, comforting spice.
Cookies can be made even yummier with breakfast cereal
With cereal cookies, the possibilities are practically as endless as the polychromatic cereal aisle at the grocery store. The inherent sweetness of Honey Nut Cheerios perfectly complements the richness of classic chocolate chip cookies. Can't get enough chocolate? Cocoa Puffs can transform brookies — a fusion of cookies and brownies — into an intensified chocolate experience. Frosted Mini Wheats offer an extra gritty sprinkle of vanilla to oatmeal cookies, while Lucky Charms can introduce an element of surprise to cookies. The charming marshmallow shapes hidden among the oat bits add a whimsical and colorful touch, making eating the cookies an exciting treasure hunt for your mouth. Of course, you can opt for whole grain or low-sugar cereals, which can give your cookies an interesting, dynamic texture (and even some nutritional value) without adding too much extra sweetness.
Whether it's the playful crunch, the exciting flavors, the nostalgia, or the visual appeal, cereal-topped cookies are a simple, joyful twist on an everyday pleasure. So, the next time you're in the mood to rustle up a batch of cookies, raid your pantry and embark on a breakfast-inspired baking adventure.