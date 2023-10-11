How Cereal Became So Sugary

As society's perception of nutrition evolved, so did the allure of sugar. At one time, it was seen as an energy source, and many cereals were marketed as a quick, convenient way to fuel the day. As a result, the consumer demand for sweetened cereals only intensified. In the 1960s, for instance, beloved brands like Froot Loops and Lucky Charms made their debuts with eye-catching, palate-pleasing marshmallows and colorful shapes. Breakfast became a sensory adventure, and aisles teemed with options that seemed more like confections.

As the world entered the 21st century, however, health concerns arose as sugar's detrimental effects became more evident. Governments imposed regulations, and consumers sought more wholesome alternatives, such as oatmeal, granola, and smoothies.

Today, cereals are a battleground between the sweet and the sensible. Traditional options happily coexist with sugar-reduced, whole-grain products, yet the sugary cereals endure — a true testament to the power of marketing, nostalgia, and a nation's enduring love affair with all things sweet. Whether you prefer Cheerios, Corn Flakes, and Grape Nuts or veer toward the likes of Oreo O's, Reese's Puffs, and Fruity Pebbles, breakfast will likely remain the most important meal of the day.