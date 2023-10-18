Walmart Fights Inflation By Actually Deflating Price Of Thanksgiving Meals

Say what you will about Walmart, but the big-box retailer knows its core constituency. While Target may be known for its trendy home goods and celebrity fan base, Walmart is all about giving customers a great deal. This Thanksgiving, it's giving budget-minded shoppers something for which they can be truly grateful: a marked-down holiday meal.

Some details are still unclear since Walmart won't be launching this meal deal until November 1, but a press release did reveal there will be two different meal varieties: a DIY option for customers who are okay with doing more of the prep work and one with pre-made foods for those who prioritize convenience. There's no word yet on whether or not Walmart will also be offering different sizes for these dishes since everyone's Thanksgiving guest list is different, but customers can learn about the available options in early November when the deals actually drop. We do know, however, that the store will be offering turkey for under one dollar a pound and reducing prices on name-brand items like gravy, stuffing, side dishes, and pies (both pumpkin and pecan).