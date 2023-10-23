Everything You Need To Know About Costco's Kirkland Hard-Boiled Eggs

Ahh, the hard-boiled egg. It's a timeless treat rumored to have been on the menu as far back as Roman times. These popular egg variants, which are cooked in a pot of boiling water with their shells still intact, are cracked and peeled to reveal a smooth, delicious, and versatile bite packed with about 7 grams of protein to power your day.

But, alas, the biggest downside to the snack is often preparing it. Maintaining doneness in the middle across a whole batch can be a challenge for some, while getting the crackly peel to slide off cleanly can feel impossible for others. Since many people struggle to get their hard-boiled eggs just right, many grocery stores — Costco included — have swooped in, developing ready-made and pre-peeled products to help take the challenge out of the process. Costco's bulk-sized box of Kirkland Signature organic hard-boiled eggs has become a staple for egg sandwich devourers and Cobb salad consumers everywhere ... and as it turns out, these orb-shaped nibbles are actually a pretty interesting product. So what is the scoop — or should we say, the peel — on Kirkland's hard-boiled delights? Well, we did a little digging and uncovered some tidbits hiding out just beneath the shell of the popular product. Here's everything you need to know about Costco's Kirkland hard-boiled eggs.