Add Capers To Your Egg Salad For A Tangy Twist
Egg salad is a longtime lunch standby, but there's no denying it can be a bit hit-or-miss when it comes to flavor and texture. If you're looking to amp up the taste of your everyday egg salad, try tossing in some briny, tangy capers.
It's easy: Simply add them into the mix with other ingredients before combining. Like any other mix-in for egg salad, the amount you use is up to your own personal taste preferences. You can also chop your capers to more evenly distribute them through the mix. Those looking for even more caper flavor can integrate a bit of the packing brine or salt from the jar as well.
You may be familiar with capers, as they're commonly used in recipes, but you may not know exactly what they are. They're actually the unripened green bud of a plant known as capparis spinosa. These buds are then cured in salt or brined in a vinegar and water solution to preserve them. This, combined with the natural freshness of the bud, is what produces the unmistakable caper flavor many love.
An international twist to egg salad
Combined with common mix-ins like dill and lemon, capers can also be a great ingredient in a Scandinavian-style egg salad — this is just one of the many delicious ways people make egg salad around the world. Capers are also a great fit for Mediterranean-style Spanish egg salad, complementing serrano ham and green olives, or paired with feta cheese, kalamata olives, and chopped tomatoes and peppers in a Greek egg salad.
You don't have to look abroad for amazing ways to upgrade your egg salad, however. Try swapping out the mayo for Miracle Whip for extra tang or adding avocado for nutritious creaminess and extra binding. You can even make it a more substantial Cobb-style egg salad, mixing in chopped bacon, tomatoes, and shredded or bleu cheese, topped with or served over crunchy green lettuce.
So the next time you're looking for a new flavor experience in a familiar lunchtime favorite, grab that jar of capers and see the big difference these small buds can make.