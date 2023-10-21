Add Capers To Your Egg Salad For A Tangy Twist

Egg salad is a longtime lunch standby, but there's no denying it can be a bit hit-or-miss when it comes to flavor and texture. If you're looking to amp up the taste of your everyday egg salad, try tossing in some briny, tangy capers.

It's easy: Simply add them into the mix with other ingredients before combining. Like any other mix-in for egg salad, the amount you use is up to your own personal taste preferences. You can also chop your capers to more evenly distribute them through the mix. Those looking for even more caper flavor can integrate a bit of the packing brine or salt from the jar as well.

You may be familiar with capers, as they're commonly used in recipes, but you may not know exactly what they are. They're actually the unripened green bud of a plant known as capparis spinosa. These buds are then cured in salt or brined in a vinegar and water solution to preserve them. This, combined with the natural freshness of the bud, is what produces the unmistakable caper flavor many love.