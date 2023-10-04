This Is How People Make Egg Salad Around The World

You know when you forget about a certain food, but when you remember it, you can't wait to try it again? Egg salad is a bit like that. It's so nostalgic that in a world of ever-increasing creative sandwich fillings that it's sometimes forgotten. Recipes for this retro classic vary more than you might imagine, too, from the most basic egg salad to a mayo-free version, as well as a spicy one, and even an egg salad with mashed avocado.

Most egg salads are made with hard-boiled eggs, but what happens after you've cooled and peeled them is another story. Have you ever thought about adding peanuts to egg salad? What about fish sauce? Find out how people make egg salad around the world, and how different ingredients elevate the flavors. Why not try these recipe ideas for yourself and pair them with other culinary delights from the same places?