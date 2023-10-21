TikTok's BLT Cocktail Is Surely An ... Interesting Way To Drink Your Food

If you've ever enjoyed a boozy brunch comprised of a delicious B.L.T. and a strong Bloody Mary, then perhaps you'd be interested in combining this food and drink to make one of the strangest cocktails ... well, ever. A B.L.T. cocktail recipe has been making the rounds on TikTok, garnering over 25,000 likes. Unsurprisingly, though, the comments on this particular drink are pretty split. While some folks are interested in the idea of a meal in a boozy glass, others aren't so enthused. In fact, one commenter said, "Currently hungover laying on the bathroom floor at 2 p.m. and this just brought it all back out. Thanks." Since the Bloody Mary is known for being a "hair of the dog" drink (aka a hangover cure), this doesn't bode particularly well for the B.L.T. cocktail.

Nevertheless, the foodies and cocktail lovers among us just may want to give this new sandwich-inspired beverage a try. The B.L.T. cocktail includes, of course, bacon, lettuce, and tomato, but those aren't the only off-beat ingredients you'll be pouring into this glass. It's also got a poblano-flavored spirit and — brace yourself — mayonnaise. That may seem gross, but would this drink really be a B.L.T. without it?