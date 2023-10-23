The Viral Jack Daniel's Pound Cake Is A Boozy Wonder

If you don't already, you should start adding booze to your cakes. These adult desserts are predictably a huge hit: Offer anyone a slice of your rum cake recipe or your pink champagne cake, and your guests will probably already be rummaging through the liquor cabinet, searching for the perfect boozy addition.

As such, Instagram has us digging for a bottle of Jack Daniel's to incorporate into a honey pound cake. User treatedroyal explains that this dessert begins with a basic pound cake recipe, then calls for honey to add sweetness (and to complement the whiskey). Once the cake is baked, a hefty cup of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey whiskey goes into a simple syrup, which will saturate the cake.

Alternatively, home bakers can add a dash of Jack Daniel's to the cake batter itself, as well as to the icing. This method is perfect if you prefer a less-soggy pound cake, or if you already have a pound cake recipe you like. Either way, keep in mind that you'll need to adjust the amounts of your other liquid ingredients.