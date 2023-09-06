Pumpkin-Spiced Tres Leches Cake Is The Dessert You Need To Try

Whenever fall draws near, it once again becomes time to break out everything pumpkin spice flavored. For some of us, that means hopping in line for the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte. For others, that means getting in the kitchen to try your hand at a tasty fall-inspired recipe, like a pumpkin-spiced tres leches cake.

As you can imagine, a pumpkin-spiced tres leches cake starts out with a regular tres leches cake recipe, whether you use a boxed cake mix or make your batter from scratch. Of course, you need to get some pumpkin spice flavors in there, so it's recommended you add pumpkin purée and spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger.

When it comes to making the tres leches topping, you can mix together your three milks as usual, but then consider adding another dash of the aforementioned spices. After all, you want that pumpkin spice goodness to really permeate this cake. You can also use the same spices to zhuzh up your cake frosting. Delicious.