Picking The Right Bread For A Cuban Sandwich Is Everything

The Cuban sandwich, unlike french toast or Russian dressing, does seem to have been birthed in its eponymous country, although the Cuban sandwich as we now know and love it owes more to Florida's long-entrenched Cuban community. In fact, if you really want to make the best possible version of the sandwich, it'll probably help if you're living in Miami, or possibly New York or Los Angeles, or anywhere else with a large Cuban-American population. The reason for this is that there's one particular ingredient that won't be so easy to come by in areas where the Cuban diaspora hasn't settled.

As the title tells us, bread — specifically Cuban bread — is a crucial element of this sandwich. Well, bread, of course, is an important part of every sandwich, since without it what you have is a mess (or possibly a salad, if the filling is heavy on lettuce). For a Cuban sandwich, Cuban bread is the best kind, even though in this day and age it may not be baked with the traditional palmetto leaf on top. Mashed recipe developer Tara Rylie, however, does offer an acceptable alternative for anyone without access to a Cuban bakery or grocer. She says that Italian or French bread can also work quite well in her Cuban sandwich recipe since they have the requisite sturdiness to support all of its fillings.