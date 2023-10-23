String Vs French Green Beans: What's The Difference?

String beans, snap beans, French green beans — you've definitely seen them and have probably eaten them, but you might not be able to tell what the differences are between them. Before diving into what sets the different breeds apart, though, it's important to understand their commonalities. Often referred to with the catch-all term "green beans" in America, these vegetables are ubiquitous in modern supermarkets, showing up throughout store aisles in the forms of fresh, frozen, and canned green beans to suit the recipes and tastes of a vast range of diners. Despite the fact that many might just see them as slender, crunchy vegetables, there are actually about 130 varieties of green beans throughout the world that come in different shapes, sizes, and colors.

Haricot beans, a cousin of the modern green bean, were domesticated and harvested by Central and South American natives for thousands of years. They are the unripened fruits of the common bean bush known as Phaseolus vulgaris, and different from other beans in that they are picked and cooked along with their pods. When green beans are left too long on the bush, the beans swell up and the pods become inedible; thankfully, early cultivators noticed this and started breeding them to be deliciously tender in their unripened stage resulting in the vast family of green beans that we enjoy today. Now that you know what makes a green bean a green bean, it's time to break down the differences between string and French.