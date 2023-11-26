Savory Southwest Cheddar Overnight Oats Recipe

This savory Southwest cheddar overnight oats recipe, brought to you by recipe developer Kate Shungu, is a breakfast option that just might revitalize your morning routine. This unconventional yet delicious recipe combines the heartiness of oats with the bold and vibrant flavors of the American Southwest.

Shungu tells us, "Savory overnight oats are a fun way to change up a sweet breakfast routine. The chopped green chiles really boost the savory flavor. This dish also has extra protein courtesy of the cottage cheese, making it filling and hearty." This easy breakfast can be prepped ahead and will keep you satisfied until lunchtime.

A harmonious blend of creamy oats, zesty spices, sharp cheddar, and green peppers all come together to create a unique and satisfying breakfast experience. This recipe is a testament to the fact that oats work as well in savory dishes as they do in sweet ones.