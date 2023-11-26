Savory Southwest Cheddar Overnight Oats Recipe
This savory Southwest cheddar overnight oats recipe, brought to you by recipe developer Kate Shungu, is a breakfast option that just might revitalize your morning routine. This unconventional yet delicious recipe combines the heartiness of oats with the bold and vibrant flavors of the American Southwest.
Shungu tells us, "Savory overnight oats are a fun way to change up a sweet breakfast routine. The chopped green chiles really boost the savory flavor. This dish also has extra protein courtesy of the cottage cheese, making it filling and hearty." This easy breakfast can be prepped ahead and will keep you satisfied until lunchtime.
A harmonious blend of creamy oats, zesty spices, sharp cheddar, and green peppers all come together to create a unique and satisfying breakfast experience. This recipe is a testament to the fact that oats work as well in savory dishes as they do in sweet ones.
Gather your savory southwest cheddar overnight oats ingredients
To make these savory southwest cheddar overnight oats, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need oats, milk, cottage cheese, cheddar cheese, green chiles, salt, and pico de gallo.
Step 1: Add the ingredients to a bowl
Place the oats, milk, cottage cheese, shredded cheddar, chopped green chiles, and pinch of salt in a medium-sized bowl.
Step 2: Stir the oats
Stir to combine.
Step 3: Cover and chill the oats
Cover tightly and refrigerate overnight.
Step 4: Serve the oats
To serve, divide between two bowls.
Step 5: Garnish the oats
Top with pico de gallo and additional cheddar, and serve.
How can you customize these savory southwest cheddar overnight oats?
Customizing this dish is not only fun but allows you to tailor the flavors and ingredients to your personal preferences. If you want to increase the protein content, consider adding cooked and crumbled breakfast sausage, diced bacon, or even shredded rotisserie chicken. For a vegetarian or vegan twist, use plant-based cheese and substitute dairy milk with almond milk or any non-dairy alternative. You can also add cooked black beans, corn, and avocado for even more of a Tex-Mex vibe.
Shungu adds, "You can easily change up the flavor here—use your favorite shredded cheese or add some seasonings (like a pinch of cayenne for some kick). You could also add a fried egg on top." Customize your toppings with a variety of ingredients like chopped fresh cilantro, diced tomatoes, sliced green onions, or even a dollop of sour cream or Greek yogurt. Experiment with different textures by mixing in roasted and chopped bell peppers for a smoky flavor, or toasted pumpkin seeds for some crunch.
When do you like to serve these savory southwest cheddar overnight oats?
Shungu notes, "I love dishes like this for busy mornings—just stir, top with pico de gallo and cheese, and eat! It's also easy to transport in a mason jar for breakfast on the go." The most obvious time to enjoy these oats is in the morning. They provide a hearty and filling breakfast that will keep you energized throughout the day. However, for evenings when you want a light and comforting meal, a bowl of savory oats can be a satisfying choice. Pair them with a simple side salad for a complete dinner. When you're in the mood for a late-night snack these oats are perfect if you crave something hearty and flavorful.
Prepare individual portions of savory Southwest cheddar overnight oats in portable containers for a nutritious and convenient meal while traveling. Make a batch of savory Southwest cheddar overnight oats at the beginning of the week for a quick and convenient breakfast option on busy mornings. If you didn't plan ahead enough time to prep these the night before, don't worry. Shungu also suggests, "In a hurry? The oats will be soft after about 2–3 hours in the refrigerator."
- 1 cup old fashioned oats
- ¾ cup milk
- ½ cup cottage cheese
- ⅓ cup shredded cheddar cheese + more for the top
- 2 tablespoons chopped green chiles, drained
- Pinch of salt
- For the top: ½ cup pico de gallo
- Place the oats, milk, cottage cheese, shredded cheddar, chopped green chiles, and pinch of salt in a medium-sized bowl.
- Stir to combine.
- Cover tightly and refrigerate overnight.
- To serve, divide between two bowls.
- Top with pico de gallo and additional cheddar, and serve.
|Calories per Serving
|339
|Total Fat
|14.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|37.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|35.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.9 g
|Total Sugars
|7.3 g
|Sodium
|415.1 mg
|Protein
|19.1 g