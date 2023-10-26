12 Things You Shouldn't Serve With Steak

Ah, the ole ketchup-on-steak debate. You either love or hate this combo, and which side of the coin you land on is totally up to you. Still, we must say that no matter which opinion you have about this sweet and tomatoey condiment, one thing's for certain, and that is that you should never ... ever ... be caught slathering it on steak in public.

We know, we know — it's your food, your business. And that's still true! However, you should know that putting ketchup on steak is a little frowned upon when it comes to entrees. It's kind of like putting ketchup on a Chicago hot dog. You could do it, but you'll have to have tough enough skin to bear the eye-rolls and snickers you'll likely encounter if anyone witnesses you making this regional mistake.

When it comes to steak, you may find that certain condiments, sauces, and pairings help to accentuate its beefy nuances best, but it's best to leave that up to the professionals — and that's even assuming you want to add something to your steak in the first place. Thus, loading your steak down with ketchup at a fine dining establishment isn't recommended unless you want to anger the chef ... even if it does taste really good.