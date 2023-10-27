Condensed Milk Is The Key To Perfectly Creamy Poke Cake

Flavor-soaked poke cake has been around for decades, so naturally, it's evolved over time. These days you can find countless unique variations of this dessert to try, whether you're making it from scratch or relying on a box of your favorite cake mix. We've come a long way from the classic, old-fashioned Jell-O poke cake, and now it's a free-for-all when it comes to choosing what ingredients to pour over it. One baking staple that Martha Stewart describes as "underrated but definitely not underused" is condensed milk, and topping your poke cake with it can infuse it with depth and extra richness.

Even Betty Crocker encourages this cake-poking technique, particularly when it comes to its boxed German chocolate cakes; the brand even calls this combination the "Better Than Almost Anything" cake. It's as indulgent as it gets, but entirely worth it, especially after patiently waiting for the cake to absorb all that condensed milk. After all, this thick, syrupy flavor enhancer is around 45% sugar. If that sounds a little too decadent for you, you might try easing up on the sugar content in your actual cake, letting the richness of the condensed milk take center stage. This isn't the only canned ingredient that can upgrade your cake recipe — there are other add-ins that can turn your poke cake into even more of a treat.