Canned Ingredients That Will Seriously Upgrade Your Cake Recipes

You might associate home baking with meticulously measured flour, freshly whipped cream, and glistening fresh fruits. But in reality, it rarely looks like that. From frozen berries to cake mix, baking relies on a wide range of products that aren't freshly procured from the farmer's market. Poke your head into your pantry and you might find rows of untapped baking potential. Canned foods can serve as quick and easy upgrades that are delicious and unique. They also offer a consistency in flavor and texture that you can't always get from fresh ingredients, ensuring that your baked goods are reliably delicious every time.

Canned ingredients open up a host of cake-baking possibilities, all without the hassle of peeling, chopping, or puréeing. And while many of us think of fresh foods as being more nutritious, there is evidence to suggest otherwise. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, canned foods are packaged at peak freshness, which also happens to be when they have the highest nutritional value. Additionally, a 2015 study from the University of California, Davis found that people who frequently consume canned foods have higher nutrient intakes than people who do not, likely because canned foods are an accessible, quick way to consume fruits and vegetables. So, the next time you decide to bake a cake, head to the pantry, and grab some cans. Here are a few options to get you started.