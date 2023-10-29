Oven Roasted Salad Is A Warm Take On A Girl Dinner Favorite

The essence of "girl dinner" is a meal that requires little to no preparation and uses anything lying around the kitchen. It isn't meant to be aesthetic or complicated — it's supposed to be an easy dinner that answers your cravings, whatever they may be. Although the original girl dinners were side-dish and snack-based, like when girl dinner took over TikTok with delicious plates of breads and cheeses, the bounds constraining girl dinner are certainly flexible.

A curated salad, for example, might be your girl dinner of choice. Salads are low maintenance and can use up whatever assortment of vegetables are sitting in your fridge. To level up your salad, or match the types of vegetables you have, you can even oven-roast your meal. Some may argue girl dinners are meant to be quickly assembled and an oven adds to this time, but really, girl dinners are supposed to match the mood. During the fall and winter, a warm salad makes a cozy and filling meal.