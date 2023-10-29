Wrap Your Ramen In Rice Paper For A Crispy, Filling Snack

Rice paper-wrapped ramen is chewy, crispy, and spicy all in one, and it's a perfect snack for when you're craving comfort food with a bit of a kick. The key to this snack is which ramen you use. Japanese instant ramen, while cheap, tends to have a rich, savory broth, but this snack is broth-less. To minimize broth waste and maximize flavor, the better option is a stir-fry-style Korean instant ramyeon. Ramyeon refers to Korean instant noodles; some have broth, some have unexpected flavors like carbonara, and most are at least a little spicy. A saucy, spicy, and broth-less ramyeon, like Samyang's Buldak Ramen, is ideal for wrapping in rice paper.

This snack is easy to prepare since it only requires two ingredients — instant ramen and rice paper — which are wrapped together spring roll-style in the shape of a log or square. You could eat each package as-is for a chewier bite, but if you're looking for something warm and crisp, fry the wrapped snacks in a pan with a bit of oil. When rice paper is fried, its texture becomes puffy and crispy. The snap of the rice paper will complement the soft noodles, creating balance in every bite.