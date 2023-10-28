Why It's Vital To Learn About Gullah Cooking, According To Kardea Brown - Exclusive

Food Network stars gathered in New York City this October for the annual NYC Wine and Food Festival, hosting cooking demonstrations, dinners, competitions, and more. At the festival's Grand Tasting on Pier 76, we caught up with Kardea Brown, host of Food Network's "Delicious Miss Brown" cooking show and author of the recently released cookbook, "The Way Home: A Celebration of Sea Islands Food and Family with over 100 Recipes." Inspired by her Gullah/Geechee family heritage, the book includes traditional and contemporary Gullah recipes that have defined Brown's cooking style. Before her show on the Food Network, Brown hosted the New Gullah Supper Club, a traveling pop-up that catered events everywhere from Charleston to Atlanta, with Gullah-inspired dishes as the focus of the meals.

We asked Brown why it was so important to introduce Gullah cooking to mainstream audiences and how to keep those traditions alive moving forward. "There's no Southern history — there's no American history without talking about Gullah history, which is the reason why we cook the things that we cook," says Brown. Digging into the heritage of Southern cooking, many of the ingredients, flavors, and traditions that define the cuisine as we know it today were brought to the South by enslaved West Africans between 1716 and 1807 — which Brown talks about in greater detail in the introduction of her book. "To me, it makes the eating experience that much more special when you know the origin of what you're eating," says Brown.