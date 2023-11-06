Root Veggie And Chard Pot Pie Recipe

The arrival of cooler temperatures is the perfect occasion to prepare hearty comforting suppers. This root vegetable and chard pot pie recipe combines flavorful autumnal root vegetables with earthy chard and a creamy sauce, to create a warming and satisfying meal. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins created this rich and nourishing savory pie that's brimming with a variety of flavors and textures in each bite.

She shares, "This recipe hits all the right notes for me, especially when the weather starts to cool. It's hearty and comfy like a well-worn sweater." Plus, if you're a fan of eating seasonally, "It also hits on those fall flavor elements ... rustic root veggies, aromatic woody herbs, and warming savory spices ... foodstuffs that I just can't get enough of during the season." Enjoy this tasty pie as a one-dish meal or serve it with a variety of sides for a holiday dinner.