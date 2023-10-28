Canned Chiles Are The Ingredient That Seriously Upgrades Sloppy Joes

Sloppy joes are an affordable, easy-to-make weeknight dinner. But if your typical recipe (or canned version) has been tasting a little flat lately, there's a simple, cheap way to dramatically punch up the flavor: Just add some canned chiles.

These provide a dose of heat, freshness, smokiness, and other intense flavors to your sloppy joe mixture. They're best integrated alongside any onions, garlic, or other veggies before you add the sauce; these can also include bell peppers or other sweet pepper varieties. Heating these first will help some water cook off before you start building the sauce, thus concentrating their flavor while lightly charring their exterior.

Depending on your spice tolerance and desired flavor profile, there are a few options available for store-bought peppers. Green or Hatch chiles are among the mildest and most commonly available in grocery stores. Canned chipotle chiles offer a smokiness and an additional level of heat, and jalapeños are versatile enough to fit practically anywhere. True heat lovers can also look for spicier canned chiles like serranos or habaneros.