Is There An Ideal Cut Of Meat For Chicken Fried Steak?

Containing markedly less fat than a New York strip or T-bone steak, rump roast is typically used in dishes that require slow cooking, like stew or pot roast, as a slower cooking method affords the tough muscle tissue enough time to soften. In the case of Mashed food developer Keith Kamikawa's recipe for chicken fried steak, however, the rump roast is sliced into smaller 4- to 5-ounce steaks and tenderized with a mallet until the steak is no more than ⅓ of an inch thick.

After the meat has been sufficiently tenderized, you will have a cut of beef often referred to as cube steak. The most popular cut for crafting a chicken fried steak, cube steak is a supremely thin and succulent cut marked with tiny, square indentations, left behind from the tenderizing process. If tenderizing your own rump roast feels a little out of your wheelhouse, you can also purchase tenderized cube steak directly from the grocery store.

If you don't have rump roast or cube steak on hand, however, don't have a cow! "As with most recipes, there's a bit of latitude with this one," Kamikawa says, "If you have flank steak on hand, use it. Got a big T-bone? Cut it down to size and use that." As long as the meat is properly thin and properly tenderized, this recipe is sure to be "slap your mama" good.