Costco's Mousse Mix Just Needs Heavy Cream To Turn Into A Sweet Delight

Let's face it. It's one thing to list the best desserts you can buy at Costco; it's another to actually get your hands on them. Fortunately, the internet is full of copycat recipes and alternative products so you can create and adapt Costco recipes at home.

For instance, Costco customers may be familiar with the vanilla mousse filling used in some of the chain's bakery cakes. That being said, Costco doesn't seem to sell its mousse or even a mousse-making kit, so dessert lovers are left with little choice but to scrounge for similar items. Instagram user One Sweet Mama has pointed out that online retailer ifiGourmet Provisions sells a white chocolate mousse mix that tastes nearly identical to what Costco uses.

To use the mix, simply add to heavy cream (for a denser texture) or whipped cream (for a fluffier texture), and whip until peaks start to form. Chill the mousse in the fridge, and serve as a stand-alone dish or as part of a more complex dessert.