Costco's Mousse Mix Just Needs Heavy Cream To Turn Into A Sweet Delight
Let's face it. It's one thing to list the best desserts you can buy at Costco; it's another to actually get your hands on them. Fortunately, the internet is full of copycat recipes and alternative products so you can create and adapt Costco recipes at home.
For instance, Costco customers may be familiar with the vanilla mousse filling used in some of the chain's bakery cakes. That being said, Costco doesn't seem to sell its mousse or even a mousse-making kit, so dessert lovers are left with little choice but to scrounge for similar items. Instagram user One Sweet Mama has pointed out that online retailer ifiGourmet Provisions sells a white chocolate mousse mix that tastes nearly identical to what Costco uses.
To use the mix, simply add to heavy cream (for a denser texture) or whipped cream (for a fluffier texture), and whip until peaks start to form. Chill the mousse in the fridge, and serve as a stand-alone dish or as part of a more complex dessert.
How to use mousse mix in a way that Costco would be proud of
As you can imagine, mousse can be used in any number of different ways. This fluffy dessert can be its own sweet treat, or you can add it to cakes, pies, trifles, parfaits, cheesecakes, cream puffs -– you get the idea.
Of course, if you want to make your own Costco dessert at home using mousse mix, you have a few options. For one, you could follow a copycat Costco sheet cake recipe, using mousse to bind your cake layers together. Alternatively, you could whip up a chocolate mousse and create your own Costco Belgian chocolate mousse cups by adding cookie crumbs to the mix and serving in glasses or jars.
If you really want to get fancy with copycat desserts, you can try your hand at the Costco tuxedo chocolate mousse cake. This dessert is composed of layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, white chocolate mousse, more chocolate cake, and chocolate ganache. Easy peasy, once you know how to use mousse mix.