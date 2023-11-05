Copycat Cheesecake Factory Avocado Egg Rolls Recipe
Recipe developer Feta Topalu tells us "I'm a huge fan of the Cheesecake Factory restaurant and have visited for as long as I can remember." She adds "I've tried countless items off of their menu so I am familiar with the flavors of the avocado egg rolls." She feels that the egg rolls in her copycat recipe "...taste identical when I'm eating them at home," although she admits, "If I was to compare them side by side, there may possibly be a very slight difference in taste." In fact, these homemade eggrolls might taste even fresher than the restaurant version. Even if you've never tried the Cheesecake Factory appetizer, you can still enjoy this copycat Cheesecake Factory avocado-stuffed egg roll recipe, which comes with a zesty cilantro-cashew dipping sauce.
While Topalu was unable to find the exact list of ingredients that Cheesecake Factory uses to make its avocado egg rolls, she found that most recipes for similar dishes have a fairly standard list of ingredients. She does say, though, that while many of the recipes she's seen are fairly similar, she did add one secret ingredient of her own: "A small splash of lime juice added to it keeps the avocados fresh and green."
Collect the ingredients for the copycat Cheesecake Factory avocado egg rolls recipe
For the egg roll filling you're going to need avocados, sun-dried tomatoes, a red onion, cilantro, lime juice, and salt. You'll need egg roll wrappers and an egg to assemble the rolls, plus vegetable oil to fry them in. To make the dipping sauce, you'll also need olive oil, cashews, garlic, rice vinegar, honey, sugar, cumin, and pepper.
Step 1: Make the cilantro-cashew dipping sauce
In a food processor, pulse together the cilantro, cashews, garlic, rice vinegar, lime juice, honey, sugar, cumin, salt, and pepper. Slowly pour in the olive oil while pulsing.
Step 2: Mix the egg roll filling
In a large bowl, mix together avocados, sun dried tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, and salt.
Step 3:Warm up the cooking oil
Heat 2 to 3 inches of oil in a large pot.
Step 4: Apply egg to an egg roll wrapper
Lay out one egg roll wrapper on a clean surface. Brush the edges with beaten egg.
Step 5: Fill the egg roll
Spoon about ¼ cup of avocado mixture into the center of the wrapper.
Step 6: Start folding the egg roll
Bring the bottom corner over the filling and tuck it in.
Step 7: Finish folding the egg roll and start on the next one
Fold the corners towards the center and roll up towards the last corner. Repeat with remaining egg rolls.
Step 8: Fry the first batch of egg rolls
Place half of the egg rolls into the hot oil. Fry for 4 to 5 minutes, until golden.
Step 9: Drain the grease
Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.
Step 10: Chop the egg rolls in half
Cut the egg rolls diagonally at a 45 degree angle.
Step 11: Dip the egg rolls in the sauce
Serve with cilantro-cashew dipping sauce.
What should I do with leftover copycat Cheesecake Factory avocado egg rolls?
If you don't think you can consume six egg rolls shortly after they come out of the fryer, you can reduce the size of the recipe or you can enjoy the extra egg rolls at another time. Topalu notes that leftover egg rolls "...will not be as crispy the following day as when they are immediately prepared," but they will still be delicious. She says that you can stick the uneaten ones in the refrigerator and then reheat them when wanted either in the oven or in an air fryer.
Topalu cautions against making the egg rolls in advance to fry later. As she explains, "The wrapper will get moist and tear before they can be fried properly." She does say, though, that if you need to prepare them ahead of time you can fry them, cool them to room temperature, and then freeze them. The sauce, too, is something that she says can be made the day before you plan to use it.
Can I use the cilantro-cashew dipping sauce for other things besides the copycat Cheesecake Factory avocado egg rolls?
Topalu says that she finds the cilantro-cashew dipping sauce to be very moreish. She tells us, "I could see it being used to drizzle over a platter of loaded chicken or steak fries, over salmon fillets, or with shrimp and avocado crostini." She also feels that it could be used to add zesty flavor to whipped feta cheese. You could combine it with ricotta, crema, or whipped cream cheese, as well, if you want to turn it into a creamy spread.
You could also use it as a dip for tacos, chimichangas, or samosas, either store-bought or homemade. The cilantro-cashew dipping sauce could also be thinned out with some extra lime juice and rice vinegar and repurposed as a salad dressing, perhaps with one of Aldi's Asian salad kits or with a simple salad of avocado, onions, and tomatoes.
|Calories per Serving
|703
|Total Fat
|57.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|29.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|45.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|8.0 g
|Total Sugars
|16.4 g
|Sodium
|501.3 mg
|Protein
|7.6 g