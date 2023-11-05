Copycat Cheesecake Factory Avocado Egg Rolls Recipe

Recipe developer Feta Topalu tells us "I'm a huge fan of the Cheesecake Factory restaurant and have visited for as long as I can remember." She adds "I've tried countless items off of their menu so I am familiar with the flavors of the avocado egg rolls." She feels that the egg rolls in her copycat recipe "...taste identical when I'm eating them at home," although she admits, "If I was to compare them side by side, there may possibly be a very slight difference in taste." In fact, these homemade eggrolls might taste even fresher than the restaurant version. Even if you've never tried the Cheesecake Factory appetizer, you can still enjoy this copycat Cheesecake Factory avocado-stuffed egg roll recipe, which comes with a zesty cilantro-cashew dipping sauce.

While Topalu was unable to find the exact list of ingredients that Cheesecake Factory uses to make its avocado egg rolls, she found that most recipes for similar dishes have a fairly standard list of ingredients. She does say, though, that while many of the recipes she's seen are fairly similar, she did add one secret ingredient of her own: "A small splash of lime juice added to it keeps the avocados fresh and green."