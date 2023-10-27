Aldi Finds That Prove The Chain Knows Winter Starts In November

Winter might not officially kick off until December 21, but Aldi is gearing up early with a new selection of products. From food to decorations to seasonal advent calendars, Aldi is prepared to offer everything you need to ring in the holidays. In fact, some items are already available online, such as the Huntington Home Snow Globe Candle, the Merry Moments Holiday Mini Wreath, and the Merry Moments LED Nostalgic Village House. You can also light up your tabletop with a 2-foot Christmas tree.

Recently, Aldi released October items for a scary-good Halloween party. These included everything from Benton's Spooky Chocolate Sandwich Cremes to Halloween Onesies in both adult and children sizes to seasonal alcohol choices, like mulled wine and Wicked Grove Spiced Plum Hard Cider. There's still time to check out your local Aldi location for these items, but if you're itching for the colder weather that winter brings, you'll be delighted to learn all about Aldi's upcoming finds.