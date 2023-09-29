The October Aldi Finds You Need For A Scary Good Halloween Party

It's almost October, which means spooky season is officially upon us. In the next couple of weeks, Aldi will be rolling out a vast selection of Halloween treats, decorations, accessories, and general fall goodies. Though these will be the newest items, other holiday finds flooded TikTok throughout the month of September. In one clip, a shopper showcased a 4-foot black cat inflatable. Another person posted a video of numerous fall products, including several signs to decorate the house with.

A quick search of Aldi's website produced plenty more seasonal findings. Among the most interesting are a 5-foot posable skeleton, a black and orange metal Jack-O'-Lantern, and floating witch hats illuminated with LED lights. Each of these items are produced by Huntington Home, which is an Aldi-specific brand.

Now, even more products are dropping for those who can't get enough of Halloween. This list was sent directly from Aldi to Mashed to spill the beans and build anticipation for this frightfully festive season.