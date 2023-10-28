How Many Chicken Nuggets Are Actually In KFC's Famous Bowl?

Although no one can deny that KFC's Famous Bowl is popular, the fact remains that customers have been very vocal about the actual quality of the meal. Perhaps the biggest point of contention is the number of chicken nuggets included in the bowl.

One Reddit user complained that their Famous Bowl contained only five chicken nuggets, wondering if that was standard policy or a way to stretch the product further. It's also worth noting that KFC replaced the beloved popcorn chicken that used to appear in the bowl with chicken nuggets, which are a bit larger in size.

Regardless of why changes were made, several KFC employees have confirmed that they are told by corporate to only add five chicken nuggets to each Famous Bowl. Of course, some locations are more lenient with their nugget counts depending on management, but the next time you order this KFC staple, you should keep in mind that employees' hands may be tied.