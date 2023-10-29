Eat Your Breakfast As A Dip With This Viral Egg Recipe

Any list of quintessential breakfast foods will have a variety of seriously delicious egg recipes, and a huge plus is that eggs can easily be a quick-prep meal. If you're mixing up the same old ingredients every time you make eggs, though, you might want to branch out into a more savory realm with the help of feta cheese. Egg lovers are likely already dumping cheddar, Gouda, or pepper jack into their morning eggs, but feta does a perfect job of intensifying the dish's overall flavor with the help of a few added spices.

The internet already wowed us with TikTok's feta fried eggs, but this time, it's a viral Instagram video that we're drawing brekky inspiration from. Mom and lifestyle blogger Ayushi Gupta-Mehra has hundreds of thousands of followers who seem to love her account, The Foodie Diaries, whether it's for food photos, creative recipes, or tips. She already had one spicy feta egg recipe go viral with 7 million views, so she decided to recreate it in reverse. The traveling foodie first heats oil and cherry tomatoes in a pan before adding in chili flakes, black pepper, and garlic cloves to simmer. She introduces the star of this dish by sprinkling feta cheese, explaining in her caption that you should "always measure with your heart." She fries her eggs sunny-side up in the pan, but you can fry them in the style and consistency you prefer.