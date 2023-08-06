TikTok's Feta Fried Eggs Are The Only Reason You Need To Get Out Of Bed

Who remembers TikTok's viral feta pasta? The simple recipe was all the rage on the video-sharing platform at the beginning of 2021, which doesn't seem like too long ago. However, considering that trends on the app typically have a lifecycle of only three to 10 days, in TikTok years, the recipe seems equivalent to one developed in the early 1900s.

That being said, it's safe to say that the feta pasta trend has died down significantly over the last few months. However, as we've seen time and time again, trends are often cyclical, and now, nearly two and a half years after feta cheese became nearly impossible to find due to the popularity of the pasta dish, the crumbly Greek dairy product is being thrust back into the spotlight once again as an accompaniment to a breakfast fave: fried eggs.

Yes, that's right. For those who have yet to make it to feta cheese-tok, feta fried eggs are the current dish captivating everybody's hearts and stomachs so much so that, as of this writing, videos with the hashtag #fetafriedeggs have collectively racked up over 15.8 million views.

"This recipe is a winner!" Parade's Nina Elder said of the latest TikTok sensation, which was created by food writer Grace Elkus. "It's rich and cheesy and crunchy and soul-satisfying." With a review like that, how could you not want to hop out of bed and head straight to the kitchen every morning?