Potato Chips Add A Salty Kick To Cookies

According to a Mashed survey from June 2023, chocolate chip is the best cookie, with 57% of those surveyed choosing the classic combination. Our obsession with chips in baked goods has created a world of mix-in options. Along with classic dark and white chocolate chips, there are more varieties of chips for baking than ever before, such as butterscotch chips, caramel chips, and even peppermint chips for the holidays. But have you ever considered stirring potato chips into your cookie dough?

Cookies and potato chips are more commonly seen as separate choices to complete a lunchtime meal, but combining them in one dish goes back at least as far as 1976 when Woman's Day published a recipe for these salty-sweet baked treats in their November issue. Long-time Baltimore natives also have a soft spot for spuds in their sweet baked goods, thanks to happy memories of eating the potato chip cookies from the bakery section of long-closed local department store chain Hutzler's. But even with decades of history behind them, potato chip cookies still sound quite unconventional to some. Are they actually good or a sweet-savory gimmick?