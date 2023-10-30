Broil Your Veggies For Intense Oven-Roasted Salsa

The first step in salsa-making is to prep the vegetables (or fruits, if you want to be pedantic about the tomato's status). Peel and rough chop the onions and garlic, quarter the tomatoes, and slice up the cilantro, as well. Also, chop the chiles, but maybe wear gloves for this if you've chosen hot ones. While Lee tells us "You can use any peppers you like," even mild ones, he notes that if you're going with something more incendiary, you can "decrease spiciness [by cutting] out the seeds and the white veins." Once you've chopped the vegetables, put them all on a baking sheet except for the cilantro (which is technically an herb anyway). Lee offers some advice here, saying "It's very important you cover the chili pods with the tomatoes so they don't burn." Once the vegetables are arranged to your satisfaction, pour on the oil and sprinkle them with chili powder, cumin, oregano, and salt. Broil them until they are charred, which should take about 20 minutes.

After the broiling is done, the salsa still hasn't finished cooking. The vegetables' next stop is the blender, where they reunite with most (but not all) of the cilantro and are introduced to the sugar. After the blender, it's on to a pan on the stove where they'll simmer. The final step is to add the lime juice and remaining cilantro, then grab the chips and let the dunking commence.