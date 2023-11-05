Crispy Pumpkin Falafel In Pita Recipe

If it's autumn when you're reading this, pumpkins are practically ubiquitous, but recipe developer and "die-hard pumpkin fan" Patterson Watkins points out that "most grocers stock canned pumpkin year round," meaning pumpkin-flavored foods can certainly be a four-seasons thing. While many popular pumpkin recipes are of the sugary variety, Watkins feels that "pumpkin truly is a jack(-o'-lantern) of all trades," thus making it just as suitable for savory recipes as it is for sweet ones.

As Watkins tells us, "Pumpkin imparts this natural earthiness and richness to savory dishes, which works really well with Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors." When you mix canned pumpkin into falafel and then deep-fry it, as she does in this recipe, you end up with a dish boasting a "crispity-crunchity exterior and sensationally seasoned, pillowy interior." In order to turn the falafel into a complete meal, however, she plops the patties atop pitas and piles on typical falafel toppings like vegetables and tzatziki sauce.