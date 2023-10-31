What Makes McDonald's Pies So Delicious?

Apple varieties are not completely interchangeable with each other. Each variety has a preferred culinary use; some are great for eating out of hand but don't hold up well when cooked, while others are perfect for applesauce but are terrible for eating. Granny Smiths and Golden Delicious apples, for example, are both excellent baking apples, while Empires and Braeburns are better for eating fresh than for baking. You can obviously use any apple for any culinary purpose, but the flavor and texture might not be optimal if you use the wrong variety.

McDonald's latest apple pie filling contains six different varieties of apples that combine to give you a marvelous combination of taste and texture. Golden Delicious is one, with its excellent baking texture; Jonagold is another, known for both its good baking and eating texture. Gala is also a good baking and eating apple, while Ida Red is a good baking apple with more of a tart taste for variety. Fuji is a very sweet apple, likely included because of its lovely flavor. Finally, the filling includes Rome apples, which have a flavor that becomes more intensely sweet when baked and are known for their thick flesh that doesn't become mushy when cooked. That's good news, given that McDonald's now uses bigger slices of apples instead of dicing them. Even better news? The apples are all grown in U.S. orchards — no imports here.