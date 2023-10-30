Red Bull Pear Cinnamon Review

Red Bull doesn't just give you wings; it also gives you a seemingly endless variety of Red Bull flavors to jazz up its canned energy blast. Pear Cinnamon is the latest outing from the drink innovator, a tempting take on winter-ready tasting notes meant to warm your soul while revving your system. With cold weather already hitting much of the U.S., having a beverage that bestows energy while inspiring visions of sugar plums can get you into the spirit without sapping your strength.

There's no way we could let a taste combination this intriguing fall into the drink world without giving it a go to see what it's all about. As soon as we heard it was available, we dashed out in our sled and scoured the grocery store scene for a can or two. As luck would have it, we found a generous supply on our first stop, saving us a trip around the world. Santa may have time for that kind of travel, but he's the exception, not the rule. If he has any sense under that red hat, he'll be picking up a few cans of Red Bull Pear Cinnamon to keep him firing on all cylinders this year.