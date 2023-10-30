Imitation Crab Brands Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customers

If you've ever picked up a random package of imitation crab on a whim, you've likely noticed that they're not all created equal. One of the biggest mistakes you can make with imitation crab is choosing the wrong brand. But how do you know which ones have the best flavor? Honestly, there's not any one common denominator that the best or the worst brands have. So, you have to look at what customers say about each brand and notice what proportion speaks highly of them. While most of the brands on our list are from the U.S., we've also included two Japanese brands that you may have to order online or go to an Asian market to find. The brands on our list also rely on a variety of fish types and flavoring agents to make artificial crab meat.

Making processed fish cakes (surimi) has been part of Japanese food culture for at least 1,000 years. However, imitation crab sticks that don't necessarily rely on crab meat are a much newer invention. In fact, the maker of the top brand on our list claims to be the first to be inspired to make crab-flavored surimi. While some of the lesser brands may be okay mixed into a salad or casserole, you'll want a superior brand for sushi or snacking. We hope this list allows you to make a more educated choice next time you're looking for imitation crab meat.