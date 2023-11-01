Why Martha Stewart Is Not A Fan Of Pumpkin Spice Lattes - Exclusive

Ever since Starbucks spearheaded the pumpkin spice craze when it first premiered its pumpkin spice latte in 2003, it seems like PSLs take over the world as soon as the first leaf hits the ground (and sometimes even before that). But these sweetened autumn drinks will not find their way into Martha Stewart's kitchen. Stewart is known for her love of quality homemade food, and during an exclusive interview, we asked her about her favorite holiday flavors. She also told us which ones she's not a fan of, and that includes the ever-popular PSL.

"I really love pumpkin pie," she said. She also noted that while she used to like pecan pies, when it comes to fall, "I don't like it as much as I used to, so it's more pumpkinny." Clearly, Stewart is not against pumpkin as a concept, but she specified, "That does not mean pumpkin latte." When we questioned further, she revealed that she doesn't enjoy the beverage in part because of how overly sweet the drink is. "No, forget it," she said, referring to the much-loved beverage.