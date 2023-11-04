Conjure Up Butterbeer Fudge At Home To Take Yourself To Hogwarts

If you've read the "Harry Potter" series, or at least seen the movies — and who hasn't seen the movies — you know that butterbeer is a staple beverage in the wizarding world. Author J.K. Rowling pictured it as having a flavor similar to butterscotch, just less sweet. Students would flock to Hogsmeade to enjoy it hot or cold. Although actually going to Hogwarts isn't an option, you can make your kitchen feel like you're a wizard by making butterbeer fudge.

One creator on Instagram took the flavors of butterbeer and transformed them into a beautiful layered fudge complete with a chocolate frog topping — don't worry, this frog won't come to life and hop away. The first layer of the fudge is butterscotch flavored and only requires butterscotch chips, butter, sweetened condensed milk, and salted caramel. The top layer is white chocolate flavored and the only additional ingredient you'll need is white chocolate chips. The fudge is super simple to make — all you need to do is melt and mix the ingredients for each layer and pour them into a square pan, making sure to refrigerate the bottom layer before adding the top one. The final steps once everything is set are to cut the fudge, take a bite, and feel yourself apparate right to Hogwarts.