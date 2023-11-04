Blueberry Pasta Is The Mashup We Didn't Know We Needed

While we'll always have a soft spot for the classic pasta recipes like bolognese and pesto, there are also plenty of less-conventional methods of cooking and serving pasta out there. For instance, Poland's sweet strawberry spaghetti, which pairs pasta with a sweet sauce made from mashed berries, has inspired creations like blueberry pasta. However, blueberry pasta takes things to a whole new level by incorporating berries into the noodles themselves.

Whereas a homemade pasta recipe traditionally calls for just eggs and flour, blueberry pasta begins with blueberries, flour, and a splash of water. Once thoroughly blended and kneaded together, the dough can be cooked just as you would with any other fresh pasta.

Because blueberries are subtle in flavor, with notes of both sweetness and acidity, they won't overpower your already-delicate pasta. What's more, their unique flavor profile allows you to take dishes in either savory or sweet directions without the ingredients conflicting. Turns out blueberries are far more versatile than we could have ever imagined!