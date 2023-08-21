Unexpected Ingredients That Pair Well With Blueberries

Native to North America, blueberries are a very popular fruit whose popularity is growing. They're the second-most popular culinary berry in the United States behind strawberries. The berry's popularity has significantly increased in the last three decades, and the U.S. grows nearly 1 billion pounds yearly. There are many unique varieties, including Alaska, Pink Champagne, and Pink Popcorn. However, highbush blueberries are the most ubiquitous. You can eat blueberries raw or cooked. While most people are familiar with blueberry muffins, pies, and pancakes, there are many other ways to eat them.

Because of this fruit's many different flavor compounds, the berry can combine well with many different other taste profiles. Some flavor pairings may even be unexpected. However, after breaking them down, we can see that different compounds lend to blueberry's descriptors as "grassy," "sweet," "earthy," "sour," and even "floral." From sweet to savory, explore different flavors and ingredients to add to your next blueberry dish.